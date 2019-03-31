Sunny and warm weather continues for part two of the weekend for most of the state as high pressure over the northeast Pacific remains in control of the weather pattern.
The exception to this rule will be in eastern Arizona, where a backdoor cold front will produce a few rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening hours.
Winds will also kick up across the high country and western Arizona, where northeast gusts may reach speeds of 25 to 35 mph.
High pressure moves further inland through Tuesday, and as a result, temperatures will warm a few more degrees.
Winds will become breezy again Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday as another weather disturbance brushes through northern Arizona. A few showers will be possible near the Utah border.
Temperatures will drop a few degrees on Wednesday before high pressure warms temperatures again for the end of the work week.
No rain is expected in the Valley for the next seven days.
In Phoenix Sunday, look for sunshine, a high of 82 and a low of 57. For Monday, look for partly sunny skies with a high of 84 and a low of 58. Temperatures peak Tuesday with a high of 88 under partly sunny skies. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s for the remainder of the week under mostly to partly sunny skies.