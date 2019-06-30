It's going to be another very hot day in the Valley with highs reaching 110 degree territory again.
The weather pattern remains pretty consistent with Saturday, as high pressure sits across New Mexico, a trough is off towards the northwest, and remnant moisture from former tropical storm Alvin streams into Arizona from the southwest. This moisture is producing mid and high clouds for the Valley, along with sprinkles or virga for western Arizona.
Southwest winds will become breezy at times this afternoon and evening.
With daytime heating, scattered storms are expected this afternoon along the Mogollon Rim and to the north as moisture from the Gulf streams into mainly eastern Arizona.
Next week, the trough will track eastbound and allow temperatures to drop a few degrees through Independence Day.
A drier air mass from the west will also suppress most thunderstorm development.
Forecast models are still indicating no monsoon action through the holiday, and now are hinting to a longer wait before the monsoon flow patter sets up. Stay tuned!
For Phoenix today, partly sunny skies, breezy winds during the afternoon and a high of 110 with a low of 85. For Monday, sunny and breezy with a high of 111. Highs will drop to 106 by the 4th of July under sunny skies.