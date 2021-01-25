Another powerful winter storm is set to slam Arizona today through Tuesday with Valley rain, thunderstorms, wind and heavy mountain snow.
Timing on the bulk of the Valley rain and thunderstorms will be between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today.
Rainfall totals of 0.10" to 0.50" are possible through Tuesday, with the higher amounts falling where thunderstorms develop.
Timing on the bulk of the snowfall will be between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. today.
Snow levels will start at 4000 feet today, then drop to as low as 2000 feet tonight.
We may even see snow in the Cave Creek, Carefree, North Scottsdale areas late tonight through early tomorrow morning, but little to no accumulation is expected.
A few flurries are even possible in Metro Phoenix.
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from 5 a.m. today through 11 a.m. Tuesday above 4000 feet.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for NE AZ from 5 p.m. tonight through 11 a.m. Tuesday above 5000 feet.
Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches are possible today, with many mountain communities seeing 1 to 2 feet of snow through Tuesday morning.
Driving in the mountains will be especially dangerous during this time period and is discouraged.
Roads will be packed with snow and gusty winds will create white out conditions.
Winds will also be strong in the Valley today. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Metro Phoenix and the southern deserts from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. for southwest gusts of up to 40 mph possible.
With the chance of thunderstorms today in the Valley, there's also the potential for lightning, minor flooding and small hail.
Valley temps will be in the 40s to start the day and rise to only the low 50s this afternoon.
This storm will move out of the state by Tuesday evening, but very cold temperatures will persist through Wednesday.
Mountain roads will be icy for several days. Valley fog will also develop potentially through Wednesday.
Another storm is set to impact Arizona Friday through Saturday with more Valley rain and mountain snow.