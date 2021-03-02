More mild temperatures this morning across the Valley compared to yesterday's chilly morning in the 30s. This morning, Valley neighborhoods are in the 40s and low 50s under mostly clear skies.
Temperatures warm to 79 degrees today and about 80 again tomorrow. Winds will be breezy this morning in the Valley near 15 miles per hour, but tomorrow should be much windier statewide. Look for sustained winds tomorrow between 15 to 25 miles per hour in the deserts of the state, which could gust to 35 miles per hour. That means fire danger is elevated and blowing dust is possible.
The winds are coming ahead of a low pressure system that will push through Arizona Wednesday and Thursday. The Valley has a 50% chance for showers late Wednesday and Thursday, but amounts should be light. A few inches of snow are possible in the high country during that same time frame.
The winds should ease up Thursday and into the weekend and warmer weather returns as well. Phoenix could see it's first 85 degree day of the year on Saturday.