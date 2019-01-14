What nice little snow storm! In the high country, snowfall totals range anywhere from about 1-4 inches in Flagstaff to 6-11 inches in Show Low.
Monday will bring clouds and a slight chance for some rain in the valley. Plan on snow showers along the Rim and in northeastern Arizona.
Our next chance for snow will be Tuesday. The heaviest snow above 7500 feet with 4-11" possible
The bulk of the rain for the Valley will come on Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms possible. Rainfall totals will range from about a tenth of an inch to a third of an inch.
The middle and the end of the week could be pretty active. There is a 20% chance for rain in the valley.
Next weekend we will dry out and warm up Saturday and Sunday.
Have a great day!