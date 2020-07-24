Plan another chance for storms in the Valley.
We have about a 30% chance to see storms pop up for your Friday. Highs will be below normal again with temps climb to around 100 degrees later today.
It will be another muggy day too. Saturday will hold storm chances too, but it looks like we will start to dry out by Sunday.
Temps will start to climb too with highs reaching 105 by the end of the weekend.
Next week starts out hot and dry. Highs will climb to 108 by the time we get to Tuesday.
Summer is in full swing!