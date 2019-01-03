Another round of very cold temperatures is kicking off Thursday morning with Freeze Warnings in effect for Metro Phoenix until 9 a.m.
Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for portions of Gila and Pinal counties until 9 a.m. as well.
A modest warming trend begins this afternoon as high pressure briefly builds into the region through Saturday.
By Saturday night, subtropical moisture streaming into the state will be tapped by an area of low pressure swinging into Arizona from the northwest. This will bring Valley rain and mountain snow through potentially early Monday morning.
Right now, snow levels look to be down to 4500 feet in northwest Arizona and 6500 feet in the White Mountains. Some accumulation is possible, so expect winter driving conditions. Valley rainfall totals may range from a tenth of an inch to more than half an inch.
The warming trend is brought to a halt on Sunday as this storm drops temperatures. Warming resumes on Monday along with drier weather through Wednesday.
For Phoenix, look for Thursday morning temps in the 20s and 30s with an afternoon high of 57 under sunny skies. Lows will dip to the mid-30s Friday morning with a high of 66 under sunny skies. Look for cloudy skies Saturday with a high of 63 and rain chances Saturday night at 30 percent. Rain chances increase Sunday to 60 percent with a high of only 57.