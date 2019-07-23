Well, we finally saw a storm roll into the Phoenix area!
Great to see some rain, but it sure came with a lot of wind too.
Gusts in Phoenix were in the 50 mph range Monday night in Phoenix.
We should be dry this morning in the Valley and for the day in Phoenix, but another round of storms is possible later this evening and tonight.
Keep an eye out for storms later, with damaging winds possible once again.
High temps will climb to 107 degrees today.
The storms will slow for Thursday into Saturday with hotter temps ahead.
Highs will climb 111 degrees by Friday in Phoenix.
Have a great day!