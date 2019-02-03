Back to work today after the Super Bowl! Plan on hit and miss showers Monday in the valley and the state.
We have better chances for rain though heading into Tuesday night.
Another storm system is expected to hit Arizona Tuesday through Wednesday morning bringing more Valley rain and mountain snow.
Totals between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.
Snow levels will drop to 7000 feet during the day Tuesday, then down to 5500 feet Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
Tricky winter driving conditions will return to the mountains for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Flagstaff could see six to 12 inches of snow.
We will dry out by the end of the week and into the weekend.
Cooler air moves into the region too. By Wednesday we will see temps fall into the upper 50's.