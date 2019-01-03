Another chilly day here in the valley, we started out our morning with just 33 degrees. Our high this afternoon will be about 10 degrees below our average high.
High pressure will move in for Friday and Saturday and warm things up in the mid 60's.
Saturday night we will see a low pressure system will bring Valley rain and mountain snow through Sunday evening.
Right now, snow levels look to be down to 5,000 feet in northwest Arizona and 6000 feet in the White Mountains. Snow accumulation is possible, so expect winter driving conditions. Valley rainfall totals may range from a tenth of an inch to more than half an inch.