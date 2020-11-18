Not a bad start to our day with temperatures in the lower 60's. This afternoon we will see another record high temperature, with a high of 90 degrees. The old record was 88 set back in 2008. This the latest that we have seen a 90 degree temperature in the month of November.
High temperatures will continue to stay close to record highs thru Friday. Tomorrow we will see a high of 88 degrees and on Friday we will see a high of 87 degrees.
Next week we will finally return to the 70s, which is the average temperature for this time of the year. Plan on highs falling to around 76 by the time we get to Tuesday. Your Thanksgiving forecast is looking great with a high of 77 degrees and mostly sunny skies.
Have a great day.