Why not? Let's just break another record today. There will be so many things we will remember about 2020, but when we look at the climate page in years to come there will be a lot of records broken. Today's forecast high is 113, the old record is 112 set back in 2012. That is 9 degrees above average. Because of the extreme heat - the National Weather Service has extended the heat warning thru Thursday.
It was nice to see some storms roll into the valley and it brought some rain to the area. Chandler received .39" of rain, the airport received just a trace of rain. There was a 59 mph wind gust at the airport yesterday evening.
Isolated strong to severe storms may move in to the valley from the mountains again today. The best chance will be this afternoon and evening. We could see another round of strong wind gusts and blowing dust.
This weekend we're watching the track of Hurricane Genevieve. The category 4 storm is forecast to push toward the Baja Peninsula, but stay offshore and move away from Arizona. If this track changes, we could see some increased rain chances this weekend.
Stay cool friends.