A couple of storm systems will swing through Arizona for the rest of the week.
We could see some light rain, mainly in the north Valley for your Tuesday.
The best chance for rain will be in the mountains later on today. There is a slight chance one of those afternoon showers could clip the northeastern part of the Valley.
The cooler temps continue for today with highs below normal. Highs today in Phoenix will climb to around 87 degrees.
Then another low will impact Arizona for the weekend. That will bring cooler temperatures and chances for rain statewide, but especially in northern and eastern AZ. The chance for rain Saturday and Sunday for the Valley is around 20%.
Next week looks dryer and with temps closer to the normal high of 92 degrees.