Another great day to get outside and enjoy some Arizona sunshine, we started out the day with temps in the 50's and will hit a high of 76 degrees. That is 3 degrees above average.
It is the final day of February and we have had 24 days this month below average. Our average temperature this month was 54.1, the coldest since 1975 - which was 54.0° avg temp.
For the rest of the week plan on days in and out of clouds with temps in the mid and upper 70's in Phoenix.
A storm system will approach the state by Saturday, bringing mountain showers and a chance of light rain in Phoenix.
Temps will hover in the mid 70's this weekend.
Have a great day!