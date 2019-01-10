PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready for a nice morning getting our the door for your Thursday. Temps will be in the mid 50's with cloud cover.
A weak weather disturbance will move thru our state late Thursday into Friday and it will bring a slight chance of showers around eastern Arizona. It will also start to cool things down to the mid 60's.
There are a series of weak storms passing through our state with the next chance of showers on late Saturday. Right now it looks like the showers will be hit and miss, with around a 20% chance for rain in the valley on Saturday night into Sunday.
The rain chance for next week did look promising, but now it looks like we may just end up with clouds and temps in the mid 60's.
Have a great day!