Another mild day is on the way for Phoenix on your Tuesday!
There's a slight chance a rain shower could clip the valley today, but most of them will stay in the mountains north and east of Phoenix.
High temps today will climb to the upper 80's for today. The normal high for this time of year is 87 degrees.
High pressure starts to build into the region for the middle and end of the week.
By Friday we could hit 100 degrees! This would be our first triple digit reading of the year. Don't worry, there will be plenty more on the way!
Temps drop just a tad for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90's in Phoenix.
