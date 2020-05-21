Temperatures will creep up a bit for your Thursday in Phoenix.
Highs will reach 93 degrees later on this afternoon.
Plan on sunny and dry conditions.
High pressure will start to build into the region for the end of the week, increasing our temps.
By Friday we will see a high of around 97 degrees in Phoenix.
The weekend looks dry with highs hovering in the mid to upper 90's.
Next week the big heat returns with 100-degree weather on tap.
Memorial Day is Monday and our highs will jump to around 101 degrees.
The heat streak continues for the middle of next week with a very hot Wednesday ahead.
Highs will be around 108 degrees for the middle of next week.