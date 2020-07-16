Most of the thunderstorm activity today has been in northern and eastern Arizona, the higher elevations. Those storms are drifting to the north. In southeast Arizona, where we expected a fairly active day, nothing. At least so far. As a result, we don’t think there’s much chance for a dust storm in Phoenix this evening or tonight. There is a chance for some blowing dust in Pinal County south of us but we don’t think anything big will get organized.
High temperatures are going to continue to run above average through the weekend. We’re forecasting a 109 for Friday, 108 on Saturday and 111-degrees on Sunday afternoon. After that, some monsoon moisture will start seeping into the state and that will moderate temperatures. Next week, we’re looking at highs start Monday around 109 and dropping off to about 105 by next Thursday. Also by Thursday, there’s a 20% chance for thunderstorms around metro Phoenix.
Via the dew point method of 3-consecutive days with average dew points of 55 degrees or more, we haven’t seen the monsoon arrive in the Valley yet. Over the last decade, the onset date, on average has been July 5th. We’re way past that. Last year, we didn’t get there until July 21st. And the latest start of the monsoon ever was July 25th of 1987.