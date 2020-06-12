Get ready for another hot one today with highs around 110 degrees. This could be our 5th day above 110, and summer hasn't even started yet. Summer officially starts Saturday, June 20th.
We have a low moving north of our state that will bring with it breezy conditions this afternoon. Making for a high fire danger again today and tomorrow
This low will also cool things down a tad this weekend, at least we will be below 110 degrees. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will hover around 105 degrees in Phoenix.
No rain is in the forecast, Plan on sunny and dry conditions stepping into next week. The first official start to the Monsoon is Monday, but it looks like we will have to wait on our chance for rain.
Have a great weekend!