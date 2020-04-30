Another toasty day is ahead in Phoenix for your Thursday.
High temperature will climb to around 103 degrees later today.
Plan on sunny and dry conditions.
High pressure will continue to dominate our weather keeping temps well above normal for this time of year.
The heat will subside just a tad for the weekend with highs falling to the around 100 degrees by Saturday.
Next week looks like it will continue to bring hot weather to Phoenix.
Highs will rebound climb to around 105 degrees by Wednesday.
No rain in the forecast for the next seven days.