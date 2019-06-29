Another very hot day is on tap for the Valley with some clouds pushing into the region, thanks to remnant moisture from former tropical storm Alvin.
No rain is expected with these clouds, although some virga may track the western and central Arizona.
Isolated thunderstorms are expected this afternoon across southeastern, eastern and northeastern Arizona as the monsoon pattern tries to get its act together. The most the Valley might see from these storms are some potential outflow breezes.
As high pressure to our east tracks closer into Arizona, highs around 110 for the Valley are likely through Monday.
A trough to the northwest of us will slowly track eastbound next week. As it does, it'll help drop temperatures a few degrees through the 4th of July and usher in a slightly drier air mass from the west.
By the end of next week and into the weekend, forecast models are indicating the monsoon flow pattern will be more organized for some storm activity. Stay tuned!
For Phoenix today, look for partly cloudy skies, light afternoon breezes and a high of 111 with a low of 86. Partly sunny again Sunday with a high of 110 and a low of 85.