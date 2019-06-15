Another hot and dry day is on tap for the Valley, with isolated showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening in Northern Arizona.
There will be very little change in this weather pattern for the next week in the Valley. As for the high country, drier air should suppress thunderstorm development starting Tuesday.
Skies will be generally sunny, with the exception of some clouds rolling into the Valley this evening through Monday.
Winds will be generally light, but will kick up from the southwest late this week as a trough brushes north of the state.
For Phoenix today, look for sunny skies and a high of 105 with a low of 79. Monday will be partly sunny with a high of 104 and a low of 77. Highs for the remainder of the week will top off at around 105, give or take a degree or two. Lows will remain in the 70s.
An Ozone Health Watch is in effect for Maricopa County today, but air quality should get better for Monday.