The dry weather continues across Arizona, a pattern that’s expected to last well into next week, at least. Also, with a ridge of high pressure getting stronger in the western one-third of the country, Arizona will also see temperatures on the upswing. Right now, we expect Thursday and Friday to be the hottest days of the week, with a couple of 110-degree readings possible around metro Phoenix.
An excessive heat warning has been issued for Phoenix on Thursday.
Because of the heat and all the sunshine, a high pollution advisory for ozone has been issued for Wednesday around metro Phoenix. That means ozone could reach the unhealthful level at some point tomorrow afternoon or evening. Reducing driving helps to reduce ozone, and filling up your vehicle after dark also helps. And you have permission to put off cutting the grass with a gasoline-powered lawnmower.
Temperatures should start to come down this weekend, but not a lot. And by next week, we should see temps running just a couple of degrees above average, which is about 102 for this time of year. The extreme drought conditions in central Arizona also are not going to get any help soon. The two-week outlook is incredibly dry for Arizona at this point.