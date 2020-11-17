It was a great start to our Tuesday with lows in the lower 60's, but temperatures are rising fast.
Phoenix has already beat a record today with a high of 91 degrees. The old record was 88 set back in 2008. High pressure will continue to bring us above average temperatures thru the end of the workweek.
The wind will kick up a tad in northern Arizona for the next couple of days, but it will remain below 40 mph.
A low moving front north of us will bring a few clouds our way Friday and cool things down over the weekend. We will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 70's Saturday thru Wednesday of next week.
Have a great day.