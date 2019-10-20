Delightful weather continues in the Valley for Sunday with a cool morning, sunny skies, light breezes and a warm afternoon.
A dry cold front brushing through northern Arizona today will kick up southwesterly winds and drop temperatures in the high country by about 10 degrees heading into tomorrow.
High pressure briefly strengthens Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing temperatures to warm a few degrees.
Towards the end of the week, another trough will track to the north of Arizona, dropping temperatures a few degrees once again.
In Phoenix today, a mostly sunny day with a high of 87 and a low of 58. For Monday, look for sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. We'll see the low 90s Tuesday.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.