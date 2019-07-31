Rain and thunderstorms are once again in the forecast for much of Arizona today.
This morning, we're tracking rain to the west of the Valley that may move east in to the Valley metro area over the morning hours. Showers are also impacting the Southeast Valley. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 a.m.
Later today, there's a 30 percent chance for more showers and thunderstorms in the Valley. Another active day is expected for the high country as well.
The Valley will see a few dry, quiet and warmer days Thursday through Saturday before monsoon storm chances return late Sunday and into early next week. Storm chances continue the next few days in the mountains.
Look for a Valley high of 96 degrees today, with triple digits returning for the rest of the week.