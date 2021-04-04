Easter Sunday saw a high of 98 degrees, tying the record set back in 1961, thanks to high pressure continuing to build up across the southwest. Afternoon breezes will help us cool off this evening with overnight lows once again in the 60s.
A weather system passing north on Monday night into Tuesday will drop temperatures a few degrees and kick up the winds.
There is a wind advisory in effect for eastern Coconino County and the Black Mesa from Monday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Southwest winds could reach 20-28 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph. With that Wind Advisory is also a Red Flag Warning for much of Coconino, Navajo, and Apache counties.
There is also a Fire Weather Watch in effect for Tuesday in the southeast corner of Arizona.
Several disturbances north of us will kick the winds up pretty much every day. The strongest winds will likely be on Monday and Tuesday.
Monday will be another above-average day with a forecasted high of 96 degrees. The rest of the week will still be in the low 90s for Metro Phoenix.
In the mountains, expect highs between the upper 60s and low 80s for the week.
No rain is in the forecast for the next 7 days.