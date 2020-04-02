Another day with above average temperatures, we will see highs today in the mid 80's, our average high is 81 this time of year.
We have a weak disturbance that is passing thru that will bring us off and on breezy conditions thru Friday.
The warm weather will stick around this week with highs on Friday will hover in the mid-80's. The weekend looks good with sunshine and temps in the 80's.
Next week we will see another system pass thru our state and that will bring cooler temps. By Tuesday of next week we will see our temps fall back to the upper 70's.
We could also see some rain in the Valley. On Tuesday there is a 10 percent chance of rain. Wednesday and Thursday there is a 30 percent chance. Temps on Thursday will drop into the lower 70's.
