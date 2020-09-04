Another dangerous heat wave is taking shape for the Labor Day holiday weekend as strong high pressure situates itself near Nevada.
This heat dome will not only send afternoon highs into record-territory for many Arizona communities, but it will also keep conditions relatively dry.
The exception to this rule will be across the White Mountains Saturday through Monday, as an easterly fetch of moisture may help produce isolated storms each afternoon. The main threats would be cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds.
Meanwhile, Valley highs will range from 110 to 114 each day, with lows in the upper 80s.
Highs throughout the state will run 10 to 20 degrees hotter than average for this time of the year.
A High Pollution Advisory is also in effect for Maricopa County until Friday evening for ozone and wildfire smoke.
Looking ahead to next week, a strong trough and associated cold front will sweep from the Northwest through the Great Basin. This will produce breezy to gusty winds, especially in the high country Tuesday, and bring a significant cool down.
By Wednesday in the Valley, highs will dip to the 90s with lows in the 70s. This relief will last through at least Thursday.
Today for Phoenix, look for sunny skies and a record-setting high of 113.