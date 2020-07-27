Isolated thunderstorm activity will continue for the high terrain north, east, and southeast of the Valley tonight into tomorrow morning. The Valley has a slim chance to see any rain. It looks more like some blowing dust this evening.
With low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east, a very dry southwesterly flow is setting up for the rest of the week. That drier air coming into Arizona from the west is pushing our southerly flow of Monsoon moisture far to the east and out of the state. This will result in a warming and drying trend for the rest of the week.
Temperatures in the Valley will range between 110-115 degrees Tuesday through next weekend with our hottest days on Thursday and Friday. For the high country, temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Maricopa, Pinal, Pima, La Paz, Yuma, Mohave, and portions of Yavapai, Gila, and Graham counties beginning Thursday morning through Saturday evening.
An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the Grand Canyon below 5000 feet Thursday morning through Saturday evening. Hike with caution.
So far, we have had 23 days of 110 plus degrees days in the Valley for 2020 our average is 19 days. The record is 33 days.