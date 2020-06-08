Always nice this time of year when we have below average temperatures, in fact today's high will be close to 10 degrees below normal. We should be seeing temperatures this time of year around 102 degrees.
It will be sunny and dry for your Monday, we have a low moving north of us that will pick up the winds quite a bit this afternoon and evening. Red Flag Warnings are up in Northern Arizona, so be sure to use caution if you are doing anything outside.
Temperatures will remain below normal thru Tuesday in Phoenix, but climb back into the triple digits by Wednesday.
High pressure will build back into the region for the end of the week, sending out temps up. Highs will peak on Friday at around 109 degrees with sunny and dry conditions.