Not bad for a Thursday, we experienced temperatures in the upper 60's to lower 70's to start out the day. This afternoon we will see a high that will be below average. We should be around 94 degrees this time of year, today's high will be around 92.
High pressure will start to build into the region for the end of the week, bringing a warming trend for the weekend. Highs will climb to around 99 degrees on Saturday and up to 101 degrees on Sunday.
The good news is the warm up will be short lived, we have a low off the coast that will cool things down next week. Highs by next Wednesday will be in the upper 80's.