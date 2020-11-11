Plan on another chilly start to your morning in the Valley! Temps will be in the 40s this morning.
Some of us will even dip down into the 30s in places like Queen Creek and the San Tan Valley.
We will see a high temperature of around 71 later today for your Veterans Day. We will hold steady in the 70s for the rest of the work week with dry and sunny conditions.
Eventually, we will start to warm things up in Phoenix. Highs climb to around 80 degrees by Sunday. The normal high for this time of year is 78 degrees.
Next week looks to be even warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
Have a great day and THANK YOU to all of our veterans.