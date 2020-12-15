The jet stream continues to pump cold air into Arizona, a trend that will last the rest of the week. Wednesday morning will be another cold one around the state, with single-digit lows in some mountain locations and temps just below freezing in some outlying desert locales.
In metro Phoenix, most low temperatures Wednesday will be in the 30s but not below freezing. No freeze warnings are out for the interior areas of metro Phoenix. However, in the extreme southeast Valley, we could see some temps around freezing.
Another storm system will brush the state on Thursday, reinforcing the cold air that’s already in place. However, we don’t expect much moisture from that system at all. Perhaps a few snow showers in northern Arizona. As we head toward the weekend, we’ll finally get a ridge of high pressure to build in from the west. That will allow us to warm up a little bit for the weekend and early next week.
Highs Wednesday will be in the mid-60s and the upper-60s on Thursday. Friday and Saturday, we cool back down to the mid-60s, but we should pop back to 70 degrees by Monday and Tuesday of next week.
By the way, a long range look at the Christmas Day forecast for Phoenix is showing mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-60s.