A chilly morning is on tap for the Valley once again!
Temps will start in the 30s and 40s, later climbing to around 65 degrees. That is our normal high for this time of the year.
Cold air continues to pour into the state from the north and northwest, bu its locations is not good to usher moisture into the state. Temps will hover in the 60s for the rest of the workweek.
We will see dry conditions headings into your weekend.
We will see high temps climb a bit stepping into Saturday and Sunday.
We should hit 70 by the time we get to Sunday.
Next week temps will be above normal in the low 70s.