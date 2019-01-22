A cold air mass continues to flow into Arizona from the northwest. That air mass will keep temperatures below normal for the next couple of days. Saturday, a weak weather disturbance will bring some clouds and breezes but not much precipitation in the mountains and zero rain in the deserts.
As a result of a high pressure system building in from the Pacific, we’ll see a slow, late-week warming trend. By the weekend, expect highs in the low 70s. No rain is in the Phoenix forecast for the rest of the month.