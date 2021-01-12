The high in the Valley was 67 on Tuesday.
Rather cold temperatures greeted the Valley of the Sun on Tuesday morning. Officially, the low at Sky Harbor was 39 degrees but cooler Valley locations dropped closer to the freezing mark. Wednesday morning is also expected to be chilly, with lows in the same range as Tuesday morning. After that, we expect a significant rise in temperatures because of a ridge of high pressure building along the coast of California. Although that high won’t actually develop right on top of Arizona, it’s strong enough to give us the warmer weather.
We’re expecting mid-70s by Thursday, lasting through the weekend. After that, temperatures will moderate a little bit.
The longer-range models are still painting a dry picture for Arizona in the next 10 to 14 days. And even longer range forecasts, where we lose some accuracy, have fairly dry through the end of January. There is a chance the overall weather pattern will flip a bit the last week of January and we’ll get more moisture headed our way. That doesn’t guarantee rain and/or snow. But at least it will give us a chance.