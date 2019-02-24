A warming trend kicks off Sunday afternoon as high pressure builds into the region, but not before another chilly start to the day.
Morning temperatures around the Valley dip into the 30s once more this morning, with temps in the single digits and teens for many high country communities.
Afternoon highs will still be cooler than normal, but warmer than they have been. Metro Phoenix will top out in the low 60s this afternoon.
High clouds are streaming into Arizona today, but there's no rain associated with those clouds. Breezes will be light.
Road conditions are improving in the mountains, but still be aware of the ice and snow lingering.
For next week, expect periods of high clouds and sunshine with warmer weather.
Right now, no rain is expected through at least next Saturday.
In Phoenix, look for partly cloudy skies and a high of 63 Sunday with a low of 40. For Monday, another partly cloudy day with a high of 67 and a low of 45. Highs rise to the low 70s Tuesday and peak to the mid 70s Wednesday through next weekend. Lows will rise to the 50s by Wednesday morning.