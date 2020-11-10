Plan on a chilly morning in Phoenix for your Tuesday.
Temps this morning are starting out in the 30s and 40s in the Phoenix Metro.
We will see a dry day ahead with cool afternoon temps of around 67 degrees.
Our normal high for this time of year is 78 degrees.
Temps will inch up a tad for the middle of the week with highs climbing to around 74 by Thursday.
We will see sunny and dry conditions. We should stay in the 70s for most of the week.
Next week temps will climb above normal to the mid 80s with sunny and dry conditions.
Have a great day!