Another nice day to get outside with temperatures in the upper 70's today, we should be around 83 this time of year.
We have a lingering low pressure system that will bring a 30% chance of rain in the Valley late Friday into Saturday. This low will also cool things down on Saturday to 73 degrees.
Easter Sunday looks dry and warmer with temps in the upper 70s.
Another weak system will pass by on Monday and give us a slight chance for rain but then it is sunny and warm after that.
By the end of next week our temps climb to the upper 80s.
Have a great weekend!