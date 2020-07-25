We finally ended our 103-day dry spell in Phoenix, and there's a chance for more storms later today.
As of yesterday night, Phoenix Sky Harbor picked up 0.10" of rain, with some communities around the Valley picking up over an inch.
Typically during the monsoon, when we have an active storm day, the day after tends to be relatively quiet, as the atmosphere has become more stabilized.
While this may hold true for today, there's enough moisture still streaming into the eastern half of Arizona from the south.
With daytime heating, storms will fire off along the mountains first. Any outflows from storms north and east of the Valley have the potential to ride in from the mountains and produce the lift needed for stray showers or storms to develop in Metro Phoenix.
There's also a disturbance in northern Mexico that could also serve as a trigger for storm development.
With that said, expect scattered storms in northwestern Arizona, more numerous storms in eastern Arizona, and a 20 percent chance of storms in the Valley.
The main threats with storm development will be heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning and small hail.
Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with a high of 104 today in Phoenix.
Storm chances drop off Sunday for the Valley, but return Monday at 20 percent.
High pressure situated to the southeast of Arizona will then migrate over Arizona for most of next week.
This isn't the most favorable position of the high for storms to develop.
Instead, look for generally quiet conditions Tuesday through Friday with climbing temperatures.
Valley highs will be around 108 Sunday, 109 Monday, and into 110-territory Tuesday through Friday.
Overnight lows will climb back to the upper 80s and low 90s in Metro Phoenix.