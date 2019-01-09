Get ready for another amazing day!
Temps in the valley will start out in the upper 40's Wednesday morning.
We will see a few more clouds today but still some sunshine.
Highs later today will top out around 72 degrees in Phoenix.
Thursday will bring a few more clouds and cooler temps with highs falling to the upper 60's.
We are still keeping our eye on a chance for some rain for the weekend.
Right now it looks like the showers will be hit and miss, with around a 20% chance for rain in the valley on Saturday.
Have a great day!