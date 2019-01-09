After colder temps last week, we will warm up to 72 on Wednesday afternoon.

Get ready for another amazing day! 

Temps in the valley will start out in the upper 40's Wednesday morning. 

We will see a few more clouds today but still some sunshine.

Highs later today will top out around 72 degrees in Phoenix.

Thursday will bring a few more clouds and cooler temps with highs falling to the upper 60's. 

We are still keeping our eye on a chance for some rain for the weekend. 

Right now it looks like the showers will be hit and miss, with around a 20% chance for rain in the valley on Saturday. 

Have a great day! 

