Metro Phoenix just can't catch a break, as an afternoon of record heat is expected for communities across southern Arizona.
High pressure dominating the region will allow afternoon highs to rise close to 110 around the Valley.
In Phoenix today, look for a high of 109 around 3 p.m. this afternoon. This would tie the current daytime high temperature record set back in 1962.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Metro Phoenix from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.
There's also a High Pollution Advisory for Ozone in effect through today for Maricopa County.
Smoke is still being pulled into Arizona from wildfires to the west, so while it remains thousands of feet above the ground and not impacting air quality, you may see hazy skies from time to time.
A trough to the northwest will begin to flatten our ridge of high pressure Friday and into this weekend, allowing temperatures to drop to 105 territory around the Valley through the weekend.
Another disturbance will help continue that cooling trend into next week, forcing highs to drop to the low 100s next Monday and Tuesday.
Morning lows around the Valley will be in the 70s to near 80.
There's a slight chance of isolated storms in the mountains north and east of the Valley next Monday night through Tuesday, otherwise dry conditions will continue for most of the state.