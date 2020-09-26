Fall is here, but the weather certainly doesn’t feel like it!
We hit 105 on Friday, marking the 128th day of 100+ degree temperatures this year in Phoenix. Our average last triple digit day in Phoenix is October 3rd. Let's hope that's true this year!
Look for sunny skies with a high of 103 today, which is seven degrees above average.
Temps won’t fluctuate much this week. We're forecasting 102 on Sunday, 103 on Monday and 99 for Tuesday.
For the next week, look for dry conditions and clear to mostly clear skies.