A VERY cool morning in the Valley with temps the 60s and 70s! Amazing!
We will see a high of around 91 later today with breezy and dry conditions.
Temps will warm just a bit for Thursday, with highs climbing to the mid 90's.
We will see high pressure build by the end of the week, bringing temps back to the 100 territory on Friday.
The weekend brings a tad more heat with highs right around 104 degrees.
While that is hot, it won't break any records and is only a couple of degrees above normal for this time of year.