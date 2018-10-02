The breakup of what was Hurricane Rosa delivered as advertised on Tuesday with many Valley locations picking up more than 2 inches of rain, mainly during Tuesday morning. At Sky Harbor Airport, 2.36” fell which was a record for the date and ended up 8th on the all time, single day rainfall list for Phoenix. Those records go back to 1896. It was also the rainiest October date on record.
The showers gradually moved to the north and the rest of Tuesday night we’re expecting widely scattered showers. On Wednesday, we have a chance for scattered thunderstorms as an approaching cold front will mix with the leftover moisture from Rosa.
High temperatures are going to be well below normal as well. For Wednesday thru Saturday, highs will be in the upper 80s. By Sunday and early next week, we’ll see highs in the upper-70s. Our cool start to October continues.
