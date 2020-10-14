The temperature reached 100 degrees in the Valley Wednesday, marking an all-time record for weather at Phoenix. It made it the 144th day where our temperature has gotten to at least 100. The previous record, 143 days, was set 31 years ago in 1989. It's possible we may add a day or two to this new all-timer. And as impressive as this record is, my hunch is it won't be another 31 years before we break it again. Our "heat" seasons get longer and summer temperatures overall continue to climb rather dramatically.
The weak low-pressure system located over northern Baja that was bringing us that slightly cooler air is continuing to retrograde, move west, back out into the Pacific. While it has pushed some high clouds into southern Arizona, that's really the only impact it's having on the state's weather. It's also what allowed the high to build back into Arizona. That high will impact us through Friday, then it will weaken and we should see temperatures drop into the upper-90s by the weekend. But remember, that average high for today's date is 90, so we have a ways to go before we get back to normal temperatures.
Our forecast for tomorrow is 98. However, Friday we'll be right around 100 again. After that, we'll back down into the 90s for the weekend and early next week but the triple digits may not be over. While it becomes more and more unlikely that we reach 100 with each passing day, the latest we've ever had a 100 in Phoenix is on Oct. 27 of 2016.