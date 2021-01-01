It's another no burn day today with bad air quality in Phoenix. Wood burning and fireworks on New Years can be visible from our tower cameras. Unfortunately the stagnant air over the valley will stick around and not improve the air quality.
Besides the smoke, it will be a nice one here in the valley with highs in the mid 60's and plenty of sunshine. Our average high this time of year is 66 degrees.
It looks nice this weekend as well, plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60's. Later next week we will see a few storms passing north of the Valley, but it's highly unlikely they will deliver any precipitation our way.
Thanks Ian for these stats: 2020 ended on a dry, mild note. We will end up three inches below normal for our annual rainfall here in Phoenix. Also, 2020 will go down as the second WARMEST year on record, with an average temperature of 77.2 degrees at Sky Harbor. It just missed tying 2017 as the warmest year recorded at 77.3 degrees!