Stagnant air has led to lower visibility and an air quality alert for Maricopa County and most of the Valley for the rest of tonight and Saturday. Cold, dense air near the surface traps pollutants close to the ground. Try to limit your use of fireplaces and refrain from outdoor burning through the weekend.
Clear and sunny as high pressure builds in from the West to dominate our weather pattern for the next several days. That means sunny skies and warmer temperatures with the 70's in the forecast Sunday through Tuesday.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look a bit cooler, partly cloudy with highs in the mid-'60s.
Have a great weekend!