PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Following powerful storms that flooded many homes and left behind a trail of damage in the Phoenix area, the attorney general's office is warning of scams regarding home repairs.
Arizona AG Mark Brnovich is warning Arizonans to be wary of unsolicited contractors coming door-to-door and offering to help with repairs or cleanup related to recent storms.
“Storm-chasing scam artists typically strike after major storms and try to take advantage of unsuspecting homeowners coping with damage,” said Brnovich in a news release. “Arizonans need to think twice before hiring a person who shows up at their door with an offer that's too good to be true.”
According to the news release, some unsolicited contractors will claim to have extra materials because they are doing work in the neighborhood. They will offer a "discounted" price for materials to the homeowner so the contractor won't have to throw materials away.
Here are 8 tips provided by the attorney general's office:
1. Do not open your door for someone you do not know.
2. Do not be pressured or hurried into contracting the services of a door-to-door salesperson.
3. Check with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors to make sure the contractor you are considering has a license.
4. Be wary of a contractor that says you need something repaired immediately, especially
5. Shop around.
6. Request a list of references and chem them before agreeing to hire anyone.
7. Ask for a written contract itemizing all work to be done with associated costs and payment terms.
8. Never pay for the entire job before it has been completed to your satisfaction.
For more information, visit azag.gov/consumer/door-to-door.